Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,002 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in YETI by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter worth $38,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded YETI from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on YETI from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

YETI Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.