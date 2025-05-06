Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,606,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,812 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 4.67% of Tenable worth $220,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,653,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Tenable by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 267,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,247 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tenable by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 731,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,646,000 after purchasing an additional 177,048 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 430.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 248,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after buying an additional 201,360 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Tenable by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 20,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenable has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $92,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,061. This represents a 87.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen A. Vintz sold 6,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $254,946.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,517.68. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,128 shares of company stock valued at $539,256 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -104.20 and a beta of 0.83. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $239.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

