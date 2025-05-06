Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 138,344 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,686,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,344 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $217,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 96,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 162,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 158,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 352,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after buying an additional 98,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.45. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $54.98 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

