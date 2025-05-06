BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $92.15 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Quanta Services were worth $92,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR opened at $323.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.60.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

