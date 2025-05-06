The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.31. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -57.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,583,580. The trade was a 11.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $156,645.99. The trade was a 41.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $692,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 20,741 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.