Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,186 ($42.35) and last traded at GBX 3,170 ($42.14), with a volume of 40958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,111.95 ($41.37).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Plus500 from GBX 2,650 ($35.23) to GBX 2,764 ($36.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.
About Plus500
Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.
