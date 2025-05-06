Rightmove (LON:RMV) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 762 ($10.13) and last traded at GBX 760.20 ($10.11), with a volume of 9204393 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 756.08 ($10.05).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rightmove from GBX 630 ($8.37) to GBX 750 ($9.97) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RMV

Rightmove Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 699.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 663.28.

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12.80 ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rightmove had a return on equity of 293.54% and a net margin of 52.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rightmove plc will post 30.2327791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rightmove Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. Rightmove’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Rightmove Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.