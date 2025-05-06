Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.05.

GOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America downgraded Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Canada upgraded Barrick Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. Analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Barrick Gold declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

