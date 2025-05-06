Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.09.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

NYSE:IBP opened at $170.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $151.27 and a fifty-two week high of $281.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.19 and its 200 day moving average is $188.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 485,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,124,000 after purchasing an additional 199,657 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 35,416.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 169,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,870,000 after acquiring an additional 168,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $28,509,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,249,000 after purchasing an additional 158,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,776,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Free Report

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.



