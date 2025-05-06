Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.06 per share and revenue of $942.34 million for the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.100-9.600 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $9.10-$9.60 EPS.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $119.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 796.60, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.73. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $254.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
In related news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at $30,302,271.39. This represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. This represents a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
