F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $282.56.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of F5 from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $267.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.99. F5 has a 52 week low of $164.45 and a 52 week high of $313.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $590.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.91 million. F5 had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that F5 will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.18, for a total transaction of $1,022,025.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,588.50. The trade was a 14.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.37, for a total transaction of $344,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,446,454.39. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 987 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of F5 by 58.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,011 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of F5 by 20.7% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,461 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

