MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Trading 21.7% Higher – What’s Next?

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) shares rose 21.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.26 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Approximately 26,947,496 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 10,367,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

MAST Energy Developments Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78. The firm has a market cap of £946,497.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.20 and a beta of -0.58.

MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.32) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

About MAST Energy Developments

Mast Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and operation of flexible power plants for the generation and sale of electricity in the UK.

