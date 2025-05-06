ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Trading Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.86 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16). Approximately 411,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 815,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.13 ($0.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of £13.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 25.21.

In other ZOO Digital Group news, insider Phillip Blundell bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £2,400 ($3,190.22). Company insiders own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

ZOO Digital is a provider of services allowing TV and movie content to be subtitled and dubbed in any language and prepared for sale with all major online retailers. ZOO’s clients are some of the best-known brands in the world including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and digital distributors.

