BTU Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading Up 33.3% – Time to Buy?

BTU Metals Corp. (CVE:BTU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,262,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,048% from the average daily volume of 109,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

BTU Metals Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 26.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of C$8.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

About BTU Metals

BTU Metals Corp. engages in the identification, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Ireland. It explores for gold deposits. The company was formerly known as BTU Capital Corp. and changed its name to BTU Metals Corp. in August 2017. BTU Metals Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

