Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79.80 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 79.45 ($1.06), with a volume of 2577815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.10 ($1.04).

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 75.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 71.52. The company has a market capitalization of £989.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 3 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Supermarket Income REIT had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Supermarket Income REIT will post 6.0284281 EPS for the current year.

Supermarket Income REIT Announces Dividend

About Supermarket Income REIT

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th will be issued a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, June 15th. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is -352.93%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR, JSE: SRI) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. The Company’s supermarkets are let to leading supermarket operators in the UK and Europe, diversified by both tenant and geography.

The Company’s assets earn long-dated, secure, inflation-linked, growing income.

See Also

