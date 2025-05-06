Affirm (AFRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q3 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $782.98 million for the quarter.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. On average, analysts expect Affirm to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Affirm Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Affirm has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.14 and a beta of 3.66.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $1,029,149.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,434.40. This represents a 20.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,986,000. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,765 shares of company stock worth $3,094,694 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
