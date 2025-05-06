Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.99. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.
