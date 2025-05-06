Astria Therapeutics (ATXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Astria Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Astria Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $288.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.45. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $12.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

