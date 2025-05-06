Astria Therapeutics (ATXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect Astria Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter.
Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Astria Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $288.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.45. Astria Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $12.92.
Astria Therapeutics Company Profile
Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.
