Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Stock Price Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 194.80 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 195.40 ($2.60). Approximately 244,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,765,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197 ($2.62).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 325 ($4.32) to GBX 330 ($4.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 320 ($4.25) to GBX 265 ($3.52) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Morgan Advanced Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £550.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 200.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 240.78.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 25.50 ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morgan Advanced Materials had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 19.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Advanced Materials plc will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Advanced Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $5.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Advanced Materials

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Pete Raby acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £24,570 ($32,659.84). 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It serves customers in the industrial, transportation, petrochemical and chemical, energy, semiconductor and electronics, healthcare, and security and defense markets. The company was formerly known as The Morgan Crucible Company plc and changed its name to Morgan Advanced Materials plc in March 2013.

Further Reading

