Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Raises Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 232.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Scotiabank increased their target price on Waste Connections from $192.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $197.99 on Tuesday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.34 and a fifty-two week high of $201.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 82.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.61.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

