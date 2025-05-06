Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 24,801 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,801 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.20% of AxoGen worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at AxoGen
In related news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $264,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,835. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,937.98. This trade represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AxoGen Stock Performance
AXGN opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.47.
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.
