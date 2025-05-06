Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Sells 24,801 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL reduced its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,801 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL owned 0.20% of AxoGen worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Insider Activity at AxoGen

In related news, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $264,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,835. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,937.98. This trade represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AXGN shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AxoGen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AXGN

AxoGen Stock Performance

AXGN opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

About AxoGen

(Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.