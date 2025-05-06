Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Has $1.39 Million Position in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,437 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in NewtekOne were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NewtekOne by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NewtekOne in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NewtekOne by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in NewtekOne by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in NewtekOne by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. 38.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $258.70 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.64. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $15.49.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $75.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.55 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 14.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Separately, Compass Point increased their price target on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

