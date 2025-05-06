Tudor Investment Corp ET AL Buys 11,258 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 1,328.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,799 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 365.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,708,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Shares of AMERISAFE stock opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.12. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $60.24. The company has a market cap of $886.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.41.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.66 million. Analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 62.90%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

