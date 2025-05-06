Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Stock Position Raised by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ternium by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Stock Down 1.5 %

Ternium stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ternium S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $43.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53.

Ternium Increases Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Ternium had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -202.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ternium in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Ternium from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Featured Stories

