Aquatic Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) by 116.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,498,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 124,031 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,392,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,555,000 after acquiring an additional 246,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,455,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 299,264 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,635.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 734,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 692,318 shares during the period. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $338.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.60 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $2.00 price objective on Clean Energy Fuels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 13th.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland bought 15,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,072. This trade represents a 3.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $64,100 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

