Aquatic Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,003 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $311,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Zillow Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on Z shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $157,443.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 151,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,826.50. This represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total value of $4,299,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,790,167.54. This represents a 38.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,919 shares of company stock worth $5,744,978. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $68.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -144.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $89.39.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.