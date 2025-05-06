Aquatic Capital Management LLC Sells 2,410 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VICR. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Vicor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Vicor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VICR. Craig Hallum upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Vicor Stock Performance

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $40.43 on Tuesday. Vicor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.23). Vicor had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $93.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In other news, CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 440 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $27,152.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $122,971.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,369.38. This represents a 5.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,642 shares of company stock valued at $477,070 in the last three months. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

