Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Receives $272.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZPN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W lowered Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $264.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 3,304.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $171.25 and a fifty-two week high of $277.37.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

