CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBLL opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. CeriBell has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.67.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CeriBell will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,211,694.02. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 24,700 shares of company stock worth $372,434 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CeriBell in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in CeriBell during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in CeriBell in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

