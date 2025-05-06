Casino Stocks To Watch Today – May 3rd

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, Churchill Downs, PENN Entertainment, and Chefs’ Warehouse are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating casinos, resorts, and other gambling-related entertainment venues. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the gaming and hospitality industries, where revenue depends on factors like consumer spending, tourism trends, and regulatory changes. Because casino operators often face high fixed costs and variable patronage, their stocks can exhibit above-average volatility relative to broader market indices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.40. 1,354,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,809. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,129.09. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $253.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DKNG traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. 8,566,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,767,317. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,299,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,191. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $82.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,774. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $107.81. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.37.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $2.28 on Friday, reaching $93.23. 802,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,730. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $150.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.78 and a 200-day moving average of $123.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,509,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,692. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Shares of CHEF stock traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $59.94. 646,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,487. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $35.59 and a 12 month high of $66.51.

