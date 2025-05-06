Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives C$17.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.41.

MI.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.25 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Price Performance

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Shares of MI.UN opened at C$13.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$539.72 million, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.51. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.94 and a twelve month high of C$17.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09.

(Get Free Report

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.