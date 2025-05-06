34,721 Shares in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Acquired by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 106,823 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Organogenesis by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,950,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,120 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 237,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 114,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 251.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 67,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Organogenesis Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ORGO opened at $5.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.09. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.67 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,082.90. The trade was a 13.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

