Aquatic Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNN. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Lindsay by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lindsay by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Lindsay by 729.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lindsay from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Lindsay Stock Performance

Lindsay stock opened at $132.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.81. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $109.27 and a 1-year high of $140.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.55 and its 200 day moving average is $127.62.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.55. Lindsay had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lindsay Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

