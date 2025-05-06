Aquatic Capital Management LLC Sells 4,529 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,529 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 815.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEBO. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $37.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,717.20. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.76 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Further Reading

