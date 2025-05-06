Aquatic Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 371,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 204,057 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Centerra Gold by 373.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 279,509 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CGAU. Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins lowered Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $6.20. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $7.82.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 52.78%.

Centerra Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.