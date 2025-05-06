5,878 Shares in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Acquired by Aquatic Capital Management LLC

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Aviat Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Aviat Networks Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62. The stock has a market cap of $241.00 million, a PE ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.57. Aviat Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.33% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.