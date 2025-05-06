Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,465 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,404.57. This trade represents a 39.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. This trade represents a 25.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.