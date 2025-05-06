EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stake Lowered by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $49,222,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in EnerSys by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 845,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after purchasing an additional 270,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in EnerSys by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 158,617 shares during the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,969,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Stock Down 0.2 %

EnerSys stock opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $112.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer raised EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EnerSys

EnerSys Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.