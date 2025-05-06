Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,446 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 952,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,570,000 after purchasing an additional 223,805 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $10,856,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 72,599 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

ABCB stock opened at $60.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $45.89 and a one year high of $74.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $285.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

In related news, insider Douglas D. Strange acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.95 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.85. This represents a 5.43 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.