Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Position Cut by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,026,000 after purchasing an additional 381,284 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 12,845.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in Primoris Services by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRIM has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $90.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $67,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,636. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $307,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,868.64. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,043. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.43. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.33. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $45.92 and a 12-month high of $90.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

About Primoris Services

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.