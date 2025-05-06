Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tennant worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tennant by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Tennant by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tennant by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tennant by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 7,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $617,701.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,936.60. This trade represents a 21.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barb Balinski sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $148,383.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,262.18. The trade was a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tennant Stock Performance

Shares of TNC opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. Tennant has a 52-week low of $67.32 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.91.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.63 million. Tennant had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tennant will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tennant’s payout ratio is currently 32.96%.

Tennant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Tennant

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.