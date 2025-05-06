Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Position Trimmed by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,163 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACI. Dendur Capital LP bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $49,100,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

