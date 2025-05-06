Aquatic Capital Management LLC Invests $98,000 in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,322 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Equity Bancshares stock opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.36. The stock has a market cap of $689.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.75. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.75 and a 1-year high of $50.85.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

