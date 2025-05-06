Aquatic Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,388 Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 85,272 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Price Performance

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.50 and a beta of 0.42. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.15%.

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole acquired 38,155 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $938,613.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,125,935. This represents a 7.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Snyder bought 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $74,959.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,312.81. This represents a 165.28 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 73,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,303 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVGW. StockNews.com lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Calavo Growers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Calavo Growers

(Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

