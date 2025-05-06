Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,019 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBF. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 968.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 15,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $216,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,774,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,390,971.12. The trade was a 0.05 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 481,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,380,180. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.76. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by $0.41. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.82.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

