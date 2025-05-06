VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,839,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,900,029 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $78,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,468,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,518,000 after buying an additional 59,589 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,785,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,484,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,481,000 after purchasing an additional 229,550 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 738,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panview Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,506,000.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $61.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.06. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $66.80.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

