BIP Wealth LLC Invests $30,000 in Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB)

BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 115,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 62,503 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE TGB opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $615.96 million, a P/E ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.11.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

