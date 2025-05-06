BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 300,245 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,245 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $87,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 353,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total value of $129,690.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,279.24. This trade represents a 63.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,385,250. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,429 shares of company stock worth $13,618,028. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.1 %

HIG opened at $125.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.79 and a 200 day moving average of $115.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.16 and a 12 month high of $126.52. The company has a market cap of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 20.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.87.

Get Our Latest Report on The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.