NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas’ holdings in NV5 Global were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 352.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in NV5 Global by 313.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 97,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 73,944 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 914.2% in the 4th quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 48,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NV5 Global by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 53,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 6th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVEE shares. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

