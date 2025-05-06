BIP Wealth LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 58,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Monster Beverage Stock: Short Report Risks vs Upside Potential
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Onsemi Stock Confirms Bottom, But What’s the Upside?
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Tech Leaders Announce Buybacks Totaling $85 Billion
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.